Bisons to host Saskatchewan in annual homecoming game

Bison Football host annual Homecoming Game against Saskatchewan on Saturday, September 24 with a 1 p.m. CT kickoff at Investors Group Field

Manitoba is 1-2 while Saskatchewan is 2-1 after three weeks of conference action

The Manitoba Bisons (1-2) look to continue their winning ways as they host the annual Homecoming Game against the #8 Saskatchewan Huskies (2-1) on Saturday, September 24 at 1 p.m. CT held at Investors Group Field. The game will also be on live webcast (canadawest.org – fee required) along with radio broadcast can be heard live on 101.5 UMFM (online at: umfm.com).

This is the lone meeting between the two teams in the conference regular season in 2016.

This will be the second CIS Top 10 ranked team that the Bisons will play in the first four weeks of the year. To start the 2016 season, the Bisons were ranked fifth in the first CIS poll and hosted then #7 Calgary in week one and lost 23-14 on Thurs., Sept. 1. Then, Manitoba, ranked eighth at the time, went on the road for the first time this season and lost a heartbreaking 41-38 road loss to Regina on Thurs., Sept. 8. Manitoba, now unranked, rebounded with their first win of the 2016 campaign with a convincing 42-12 home win over unranked Alberta on Fri., Sept. 16.

Last season, Manitoba played the Huskies once and won 34-28 at Saskatchewan and last played Saskatchewan at home in 2014 and were victorious (W 41-9 on Oct. 17/14). Over Brian Dobie’s tenure with Manitoba (20 years), the Bisons have a 15-14 overall record against the Huskies and 8-8 at home during the conference regular season.

In 2016, Saskatchewan won 41-39 over Regina at home (Sept. 2/16), won 29-17 at Alberta (Sept. 9/16) and lost to Calgary at home by 20-19 score (Sept. 16/16).

In 2016 conference regular season team stats after week two, Manitoba is second in offence with 31.3 points average per game while Sask. is third at 29.7 points per game. In offence yards per game, the Bisons are second with 517.3 while the Huskies are fourth at 432.7. On defence, Manitoba is tied for second with 25.3 points allowed per game while Sask. is also tied for second with 25.3 pts./game. In yards allowed, Manitoba is second (440.0) and Saskatchewan is fifth (501.0).

Bison Notes: In Homecoming Game since it started back up in 1999, Bison Football are 9-5 and have won all three played at Investors Group Field (Oct. 2/15: W 34-19 over Regina; Sept. 20/14: W 20-10 over UBC; Sept. 28/13: W 34-15 over Regina).

Key Stats

Bison FTB History vs. Saskatchewan last 20 seasons (Regular season: Bisons 15-14, Bisons at home vs. Sask.: 8-8; Bisons on road vs. Sask.: 7-6; Playoffs: 2-3)

September 24, 2016

Manitoba vs. Saskatchewan at Manitoba (IGF)

September 4, 2015

Manitoba 34 Saskatchewan 28 at Sask.

November 8, 2014 (CW Semi-Final)

Manitoba 47 Saskatchewan 39 at Sask.

October 17, 2014

Manitoba 41 Saskatchewan 8 at Man. (IGF)

September 5, 2014

Saskatchewan 44 Manitoba 24 at Sask.

November 1, 2013 (CW Semi-Final)

Manitoba 37 Saskatchewan 36 at Man. (IGF)

October 18, 2013

Manitoba 33 Saskatchewan 26 at Sask.

September 7, 2013

Saskatchewan 36 Manitoba 34 at Man. (IGF)

October 12, 2012

Saskatchewan 44 Manitoba 39 at Sask.

September 8, 2012

Manitoba 31 Saskatchewan 28 at Man.

September 17, 2011

Manitoba 26 Saskatchewan 16 at Man.

October 1, 2010

Saskatchewan 64 Manitoba 3 at Sask.

October 17, 2009

Saskatchewan 31 Manitoba 11 at Man.

October 11, 2008

Manitoba 20 Saskatchewan 17 at Man.

September 22, 2007

Manitoba 15 Saskatchewan 10 at Man.

November 11, 2006 (CW Final)

Saskatchewan 32 Manitoba 15 at Man.

October 7, 2006

Manitoba 35 Saskatchewan 16 at Sask.

October 15, 2005

Saskatchewan 18 Manitoba 17 at Sask.

September 10, 2005

Saskatchewan 27 Manitoba 21 at Man.

September 25, 2004

Saskatchewan 47 Manitoba 14 at Sask.

October 4, 2003

Saskatchewan 23 Manitoba 8 at Man.

November 3, 2002 (CW Semi-Final)

Saskatchewan 37 Manitoba 18 at Man.

October 12, 2002

Manitoba 21 Saskatchewan 19 at Man.

August 31, 2002

Manitoba 34 Saskatchewan 21 at Sask.

October 20, 2001

Manitoba 22 Saskatchewan 14 at Man.

Saturday September 8, 2001

Manitoba 52 Saskatchewan 7 at Sask.

October 28, 2000

Manitoba 39 Saskatchewan 5 at Sask.

September 16, 2000

Manitoba 41 Saskatchewan 7 at Man.

November 6, 1999 (CW Semi-Final)

Saskatchewan 28 Manitoba 9 at Man.

September 25, 1999

Saskatchewan 28 Manitoba 9 at Man.

October 31, 1998

Saskatchewan 21 Manitoba 19 at Man.

September 26, 1998

Saskatchewan 37 Manitoba 19 at Sask.

October 4, 1997

Manitoba 37 Saskatchewan 19 at Man.

August 30, 1997

Manitoba 21 Saskatchewan 16 at Sask.

October 19, 1996

Saskatchewan 24 Manitoba 12 at Man.

September 14, 1996

Saskatchewan 26 Manitoba 7 at Sask.

Key Stats

Bisons Football history during last 14 Homecoming Games (Bisons 9-5)

September 24, 2016

Manitoba vs. Saskatchewan at Manitoba (IGF)

October 2, 2015

Manitoba 34 Regina 19 at Manitoba (IGF)

September 20, 2014

Manitoba 20 UBC 10 at Manitoba (IGF)

September 28, 2013

Manitoba 34 Regina 15 at Manitoba (IGF)

September 15, 2012

Calgary 33 Manitoba 12 at Manitoba

September 17, 2011

Manitoba 26 Saskatchewan 16 at Manitoba

September 25, 2010

Calgary 26 Manitoba 25 at Manitoba

September 19, 2009

*UBC 1 Manitoba 0 at Manitoba

(* Forfeited game due to ineligible player)

– The original score was 36-10 Manitoba

September 13, 2008

UBC 28 Manitoba 0 at Manitoba

September 15, 2007

Manitoba 35 Calgary 28 at Manitoba

September 16, 2006

Manitoba 33 Calgary 10 at Manitoba

September 24, 2005

Manitoba 35 SFU 30 at Manitoba

September 22, 2001

Manitoba 46 Alberta 13 at Manitoba

September 16, 2000

Manitoba 41 Saskatchewan 16 at Manitoba

September 25, 1999

Saskatchewan 28 Manitoba 9 at Manitoba

– CHRIS ZUK, UNIVERSITY OF MANITOBA