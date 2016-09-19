Amateur Football: It’s more than just a game

At MyToba.ca we welcome independent news/sports/entertainment stories from around the province. Here is a touching piece from 13-year-old Manitoban, Cameryn Carlos.

This weekend, the Fort Garry Lions Atoms and the St Vital Mustangs played in a regular season Manitoba Minor Football match up. Just another regular season game? Well, not for these two coaches.

Mustangs Head Coach, Trevor Forscutt, and Lions Head Coach, Charles Carlos, know each other very well. While most families would like their children and their friends to be on the same team, these families stayed split according to the rules. They go to the same church, are in the same bible study, and their daughters even swim on the same competitive swim team together.

These two Head Coaches each put their 4-0 records on the line in hopes of finding their fifth victory of the season – all while keeping it fun. Coach Carlos is the offensive mind behind the Lions, while Coach Forscutt provides the defensive tactics for the Mustangs. Their sons even matched up against each other as quarterback and linebacker.

Neither their friendship, or their love for God and the game of football, could not be put out by a loss. Despite a 36-6 Mustang win, these families will still be best of friends.

– CAMERYN CARLOS (age 13)

Photos courtesy of Marc Nedelec

