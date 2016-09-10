Big weekend for Montgomery and Manitoba’s Paralympians

Former Manitoba Rowing Club member Meghan Montgomery and her Team Canada rowing teammates have moved on to the repechage at the 2016 Paralympics in Rio de Janeiro.

On Friday morning, Montgomery and her mates finished second behind the United States in their Mixed LTA4+ heat. The Canadians had the second fastest time overall at three minutes, 24.69 seconds, and will compete in the repechage on Saturday. The top two teams from each repechage will advance to the A Final on Sunday morning.

Meghan, who started her journey to the Paralympics as a Winnipeg Rowing Club athlete, moved to Victoria, BC to train seriously in late 2005 after graduating from the University of Manitoba. In Victoria, she began training full-time with Rowing Canada’s Para squad. A little more than two years later Meghan competed in the Mixed 4+ event at the Beijing Paralympic Games and four years later at the London Paralympic Games.

After the Games in 2012, Meghan retired from the sport to pursue a teaching career. She taught math and coached rowing at Shawnigan Lake School, just north of Victoria, BC until April of this year. At that time, she returned to rowing and made Canada’s national team again. She won a world championship gold medal this past June.

She now has five career podium finishes at five different World Championships. Saturday’s race will be another step toward her ultimate dream: standing on an Olympic podium in Rio.

Coming Up This Weekend

Today | Saturday, Sept 10

8:50 a.m. CT: Rowing Mixed LTA4+ Repechage (Meghan Montgomery)

9:04 a.m. CT: Women’s 400m T51/52 Sprint Final (Michelle Stilwell)

Sunday, Sept 11

8 a.m. CT: PT4 Women’s Triathlon Race (Chantal Givens)

8:50 a.m. CT: Rowing Mixed LTA4+ Final A (Meghan Montgomery)

12 p.m. CT: Sitting Volleyball – Canada vs. Netherlands (Leanne Muldrew)

— SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba Sports

(With notes from Jeff Powell, CSCM)

