Winnipeg Goldeyes lose 3-2 heartbreaker in Game 3

The Winnipeg Goldeyes could not take advantage of a tremendous start by Kevin McGovern and now the Fish have their backs against the wall.

Saturday night at CHS Field in St. Paul, McGovern pitched seven shutout innings and left the game with his team ahead 2-0. But the St. Paul Saints scored two in the bottom of the eighth and then Tony Thomas hit a leadoff home run in the bottom of the ninth as the Saints beat the Goldeyes 3-2.

The Goldeyes trail the best-of-five American Association semifinal series 2-1 and must win Sunday’s Game 4 to keep their season alive. Game 4 will be played Sunday evening at 5:05 p.m. in St. Paul.

The Goldeyes broke a scoreless tie in the top of the fifth when Josh Romanski lined a bases-loaded, two-run single down the right-field line. That gave the Fish a 2-0 advantage and McGovern was cruising. He allowed only four hits and struck out nine.

However, after throwing 117 pitches, McGovern left the game after seven complete. Sadly, the bullpen couldn’t hold the fort.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, the Saints scored twice – the tying run came home on a Wild Pitch by Victor Capellan. Then in the ninth, Thomas hit his walk-off to win it off Kyle Anderson.

St. Paul’s Ryan Rodebaugh (1-0, 0.00 ERA) worked a perfect top of the ninth to earn the win while Anderson (0-1, 99.99 ERA) took the loss in relief for Winnipeg.

The Goldeyes outhit the Saints 11-8. David Rohm had two more hits, and is now 8-for-12 in the series.

American Association Division Series Schedule

Game 1 – Thursday, September 8th – Saints 1 – Goldeyes 0

Game 2 – Friday, September 9th – Goldeyes 9 Saints 7

Game 3 – Saturday, September 10th – Saints 3 Goldeyes 2

Game 4* – Sunday, September 11th – CHS Field (5:05 p.m.)

Game 5* – Monday, September 12th – CHS Field (7:05 p.m.) *if necessary

– SCOTT TAYLOR, MyToba Sports

– PHOTO by JEFF MILLER, MyToba Sports