Saints Come Back and Whip Goldeyes

WINNIPEG, MB. – The Winnipeg Goldeyes built an early 4-0 lead in St. Paul on Thursday night.

However, the Saints stormed back with three runs in the seventh and three more in the eighth to whip the Goldeyes 10-4 and draw first blood in a huge four-game series at CHS Field in St. Paul.

With the loss, the Goldeyes fell to 18-15 on the season, four games back of the Saints in the race for first in the American Association’s North Division.

Playing in front of a crowd of 8,208 in downtown St. Paul, the Goldeyes scored all of their runs in the first two innings. Andrew Sohn led off the game with a line drive single to centre, took second on a single to right from David Rohm, advanced to third on a flyball to right by Josh Romanski, and scored the game’s first run on a Reggie Abercrombie sacrifice fly.

In the second inning, Mason Katz led off with an opposite-field home run to right-centre that made it 2-0 Goldeyes. Later in the inning, Sohn doubled to centre and scored on a two-out double down the right field line from Romanski. Abercrombie followed with a sharp single through the left side that scored Romanski with Winnipeg’s fourth and, as it turned out, final run.

The Saints scored one in the third, two in the fourth and one in the sixth to tie the game and then blew the game wide open in the seventh and eighth.

Goldeyes starter Zach Nuding (2-4, 6.05 ERA) took the loss, allowing seven runs, five earned, on six hits in 6.1 innings. Nuding walked four and struck out two. St. Paul reliever Brandon Peterson (1-0, 0.00) earned the win with two scoreless innings.

The Goldeyes pounded out 12 hits. Sohn, Shawn Pleffner and David Bergin each had two.

The series continues Friday night at 7:05 p.m. Edwin Carl (2-0, 3.62) will gte the start for Winnipeg while St. Paul will send right-hander Jason Creasy (3-2, 5.10) to the mound. All the action can be heard on 93.7 FM CJNU.

– Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Dan LeMoal