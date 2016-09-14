Goldeyes win opener of American Association final

It’s been said that you can win a lot of baseball games with pitching and defense. The Winnipeg Goldeyes proved that again on Wednesday night.

Goldeyes starter Edwin Carl worked 6.2 scoreless innings and then relievers Victor Capellan and Eric Eadington put an exclamation mark on the proceedings as the Goldeyes beat the Wichita Wingnuts 5-0 in the opener of the 2016 American Association championship series.

The Goldeyes have now won three straight playoff games and lead Wichita 1-0.

Carl was terrific. He allowed only four hits and struck out five against a team that scored more runs against Sioux City in its semifinal series than Winnipeg and St. Paul scored – combined – in their series.

The bullpen was even better. Capellan got the final out in the seventh and the first two outs in the eighth, Eadington got the final out in the eighth and all three outs in the ninth, striking out two of the four he faced.

With the win, the Goldeyes took a 1-0 lead in the best-of-five American Association championship with Game 2 at Shaw Park in downtown Winnipeg on Thursday night at 7:05 p.m.

The Goldeyes, who have won two titles since returning to the professional baseball scene in 1994, last won the American Association championship in 2012, sweeping Wichita in the championship final.

The story on this night, however, was Carl, who had the best fastball command that he’s had all season.

“He exceeded expectations,” said manager Rick Forney. “He hasn’t command like that in quite a while. Today, he was really efficient with his strike zone. He consistently threw the ball down and away. He didn’t get behind very often. He threw good pitches and never let bad pitches get over the plate.

“And the defense was good today. But we’ve been pretty solid all season on defense. Our infield defense is as good as team in the league and then Reggie (Abercrombie) in centre. I don’t how old Reggie is now, maybe 45? He covers a lot of real estate in centerfield. We like the middle of our field defense with Carlton (Tanabe) behind the plate. Casio (Grider) might be the best second baseman in the league and Maikol (Gonzalez) is solid at short.”

The Goldeyes opened the scoring in the second inning when David Rohm singled, Grider singled and then, with two out, Tanabe dumped a flare into left centre to give the Fish a 2-0 lead.

Winnipeg added to the lead in the sixth when Josh Romanski drilled a solo home over the rightfield wall. And then the Goldeyes put it away with a run in the seventh and one more in the eighth. In the seventh, Adam Hesiler walked, went to second on a sacrifice bunt off the bat of Gonzalez, went to third on an infield single by Abercrombie and scored on a single by Romanski. In the eighth, Grider walked, went to second on a sacrifice bunt by Wes Darvill and scored on a single by Heisler.

Carl (2-0, 2.19 ERA in the playoffs) earned the win while Tim Brown (0-1, 6.30 ERA) suffered the loss for Wichita. Brown gave up three runs on 10 scattered hits and struck out six.

“I think at this point in the season, everyone’s adrenalin is pretty high,” said Carl who was superb in a game that Forney hopes will be his last start of the season. “So if you get called to go in the game, you’re going to do whatever it takes.”

The Goldeyes outhit Wichita 13-4. Heisler, Gonzalez, Romanski and Grider each had two hits. Rohm, who is now batting .652 in the post-season had three hits in four trips. Romanski and Tanabe each had two RBI.

Game 2 of the American Association Championship Series between the Goldeyes and Wingnuts is slated for Thursday night at Shaw Park in downtown Winnipeg. Lefthander Kevin McGovern will get the start for the Goldeyes.

The game can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU.

American Association Championship Series Schedule

Game 1 – Wednesday, September 14th – Winnipeg 5 Wichita 0

Game 2 – Thursday, September 15th – Wichita at Winnipeg, 7:05 p.m.

Game 3 – Saturday, September 17th – Winnipeg at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Game 4 – Sunday, September 18th – Winnipeg at Wichita, 6:05 p.m.*

Game 5 – Monday, September 19th – Winnipeg at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.*

*If necessary

American Association Division Series (Winnipeg won 3-2)

Game 1 – Thursday, September 8th – Saints 1 – Goldeyes 0

Game 2 – Friday, September 9th – Goldeyes 9 Saints 7

Game 3 – Saturday, September 10th – Saints 3 Goldeyes 2

Game 4 – Sunday, September 11th – Goldeyes 5 Saints 4

Game 5 – Monday, September 12th – Goldeyes 3 Saints 1

– SCOTT TAYLOR

Photos courtesy of Jeff & Tara Miller