Goldeyes win American Association championship

Anyone in the mood for a parade? Maybe just a party? No matter how Winnipeg wants to celebrate, they have a reason. The city’s baseball team is, once again, a champion.

Monday night at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium in Wichita, Kan., Winnipeg Goldeyes’ lefthanded ace Kevin McGovern pitched six solid innings while American Association Man of the Year Reggie Abercrombie hit two, two-run home runs and drove in seven as the Goldeyes built an 8-0 lead before going on to rip the Wichita Wingnuts 11-4 to claim the 2016 American Association championship.

It’s the second time in four years that the Goldeyes have won the league title and the third time in franchise history that the Fish have won a championship: They were Northern League champions in their inaugural season of 1994.

It was an incredible season for manager Rick Forney and his Goldeyes. This was a team that was 21-22 on July 3, acquired slugger Willie Cabrera a few days later and finished 58-42, clinching a Wild Card playoff berth on the final day of the season.

Monday night’s win also capped the second incredible comeback by the Goldeyes in the past two weekends. In fact, the Fish faced elimination four times during the playoffs and won each and every time. Last weekend, the Fish had to win Games 4 and 5 of the American Association semifinal series in St. Paul to eliminate the St. Paul Saints. This weekend, the Goldeyes were forced to do it again in Wichita.

And they succeeded.

Saturday night, the Fish were beaten 7-5 by the Wingnuts to fall behind two-games-to-one in the best-of-five championship series. In order to claim the league title, Winnipeg had to win Games 4 and 5 and they pulled it off, beating Wichita 5-4 on Sunday and 11-4 on Monday.

Thanks to a quick start on Monday night, the Goldeyes were able to put a lock on the title game early.

Winnipeg jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the top of the first. Adam Heisler led off with a single, but was erased on a fielder’s choice that left Maikol Gonzalez at first. Willie Cabrera singled to send Gonzalez to second and then Abercrombie doubled to send home both Gonzalez and Cabrera.

In the second inning, the Fish made it 4-0 as Casio Grider led off with a double, and went to third on a groundout by Wes Darvill. After Carlton Tanabe grounded out Heisler doubled and Grider scored. After Gonzalez walked, Cabrera singled to drive home Heisler and the Fish had a four-run lead.

The Goldeyes added a run in the fourth when Tanabe singled, Heisler doubled sending Tanabe to third, Gonzalez walked to load the bases and with two out, Abercrombie worked a walk to drive home Tanabe to make it 5-0.

In the seventh, the Fish put it away. Cabrera led off with a single and scored ahead of Abercrombie who drilled his first two-run homer.

But Reggie wasn’t finished. After Wichita scored twice in the bottom of the seventh, Abercrombie had an answer.

With two out in the eighth, Cabrera singled – his fourth hit of the game – and Abercrombie came up and once again, this time on a 1-1 count, drilled a belt-high fastball over the wall for his second two-run home run in as many innings. With seven RBI, he set a Goldeyes post-season franchise record.

The Goldeyes added a run in the ninth as Grider singled, advanced to second on a ground out and scored on a single by Carlton Tanabe. Closer Winston Abreu came on in the ninth and shut down the Wingnuts without so much as a whimper.

McGovern (1-1, 3.44 ERA), on only three days’ rest, allowed two runs on five hits over six-plus innings of work and got the win. Victor Capellan, Eric Eadington and Abreu came on over the final three innings shut door. Wichita starter Alex Boshers (2-1, 5.28 ERA) lasted only 3.1 innings and suffered the loss.

Winnipeg outhit Wichita 17-6. A handful of Goldeyes had multi-hit games: Leadoff man Adam Heisler went four-for-six with a run and an RBI; Cabrera went four-for-five with three runs scored and an RBI; Abercrombie went three-for-four with two runs scored and seven driven in; Grider went three-for-five with three runs scored and Tanabe went two-for-five with a run scored and an RBI. American Association All-Star Game MVP David Rohm led all Goldeyes batters with a .436 mark in the post-season. Cabrera finished at .376 while Grider hit .308 and Heisler hit .302.

The last time the Goldeyes won the championship, it was in the same stadium. However, the last time, in 2012, the Goldeyes swept Wichita in three straight games. This time, they had to come back to win it, but this team was 29-21 on the road this season and had no problem pulling off the minor miracle on back-to-back nights.

For the first time in 2016, there will be no future games for the Goldeyes. No baseball tomorrow. Winnipeg has won the final game of the playoffs, is the last team standing and all 23 players on the roster earned the right to celebrate well into the night.

There is nothing sweeter than winning a championship. For Winnipeg baseball fans, it will be a long, satisfying winter.

American Association Championship Series (Winnipeg won 3-2)

Game 1 – Wednesday, September 14th – Winnipeg 5 Wichita 0

Game 2 – Thursday, September 15th – Wichita 9 Winnipeg 2

Game 3 – Saturday, September 17th – Wichita 7 Winnipeg 5

Game 4 – Sunday, September 18th – Winnipeg 5 Wichita 4

Game 5 – Monday, September 19th – Winnipeg 11 Wichita 4

American Association Division Series (Winnipeg won 3-2)

Game 1 – Thursday, September 8th – Saints 1 – Goldeyes 0

Game 2 – Friday, September 9th – Goldeyes 9 Saints 7

Game 3 – Saturday, September 10th – Saints 3 Goldeyes 2

Game 4 – Sunday, September 11th – Goldeyes 5 Saints 4

Game 5 – Monday, September 12th – Goldeyes 3 Saints 1

– SCOTT TAYLOR

Photos courtesy of Jeff Miller