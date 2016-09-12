Goldeyes reach American Association final

Winnipeg Goldeyes closer Winston Abreu struck out St. Paul Saints slugger Vinnie DiFazio and the celebration in downtown St. Paul was on.

Against all odds, the Goldeyes came back from a 2-1 series deficit to win the final two games on the road, defeat the Saints in their own ballyard and reach the American Association championship series.

Monday night at CHS Field, Goldeyes starter Mikey O’Brien pitched seven superb shutout innings and then Victor Capellan and Abreu finished it off as the Goldeyes beat the Saints 3-1 in Game 5 to complete the comeback.

With the win, the Goldeyes won the best-of-five American Association semifinal series 3-2 and will now take on the Wichita Wingnuts in the final. Game 1 in the best-of-five series goes Wednesday night at 7:05 at Shaw Park in downtown Winnipeg.

The Goldeyes, who have won two titles since returning to the scene in 1994, last won the American Association championship in 2012, sweeping Wichita in the championship final.

Monday night’s game was all about O’Brien (1-1, 0.64 ERA). The former New York Yankees draft pick and farm hand pitched his second outstanding game in the series. He lost the opener 1-0 despite seven outstanding innings and on Monday night, he was even better. O’Brien allowed only four scattered hits and struck out seven as he earned the win over former Major League Mark Hamburger.

Hamburger (1-1, 1.17 ERA) was solid, but he gave up two earned runs on just eight scattered hits, and this time, O’Brien got some help from his mates and won the battle of the aces.

The Goldeyes scored a run in the first when Adam Heisler led off with a double, went to third on a productive ground out by Maikol Gonzalez and scored on a single by Willie Cabrera.

Winnipeg added two in the third when Heisler led off with another double and then scored when Gonzalez laid down a sacrifice bunt and second baseman Brady Burzynski threw the ball away. With Gonzalez on second, Reggie Abercrombie came up and singled to drive Gonzalez home with the last run the Goldeyes required.

After O’Brien finished his seven-inning run, reliever Victor Capellan struck out the side in the eighth (Capellan had eight strikeouts in three innings of work over the final two games) and then, in the ninth, Abreu gave up a solo home run to Nate Hanson but K’d Tony Thomas and DiFazio to get the final two outs.

Winnipeg outhit the Saints 9-6. Heisler went two-for-five with a pair of doubles and two runs scored while Casio Grider and Wes Darvill each had two hits. David Rohm, the Goldeyes leading hitter this season (.337) went one-for-three and finished the series hitting .632.

Game 1 of the American Association Championship Series between the Goldeyes and Wingnuts is slated for Wednesday night at Shaw Park in downtown Winnipeg. Lefthander Kevin McGovern will get the start for the Goldeyes.

The game can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU.

American Association Division Series Schedule

Game 1 – Thursday, September 8th – Saints 1 – Goldeyes 0

Game 2 – Friday, September 9th – Goldeyes 9 Saints 7

Game 3 – Saturday, September 10th – Saints 3 Goldeyes 2

Game 4 – Sunday, September 11th – Goldeyes 5 Saints 4

Game 5 – Monday, September 12th – Goldeyes 3 Saints 1

American Association Championship Series Schedule

Game 1 – Wednesday, September 14th – Wichita at Winnipeg, 7:05 p.m.

Game 2 – Thursday, September 15th – Wichita at Winnipeg, 7:05 p.m.

Game 3 – Saturday, September 17th – Winnipeg at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

Game 4 – Sunday, September 18th – Winnipeg at Wichita, 6:05 p.m.*

Game 5 – Monday, September 19th – Winnipeg at Wichita, 5:05 p.m.*

*If necessary

– SCOTT TAYLOR

Photo courtesy of Dan LeMoal