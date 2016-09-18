Goldeyes: One game for all the marbles

Last weekend, the Winnipeg Goldeyes had to win Games 4 and 5 of the American Association semifinal series to eliminate the St. Paul Saints. This weekend, the Goldeyes have been forced to do it again.

Saturday night, the Fish were beaten 7-5 by the Wichita Wingnuts to fall behind two-games-to-one in the best-of-five championship series. In order to claim the league title, Winnipeg had to win Games 4 and 5.

Sunday night, the Goldeyes completed the first half of the challenge.

Thanks to a quick start at Lawrence-Dumont Stadium in Wichita, the Goldeyes jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the top of the first and then held on to beat the Wingnuts 5-4 to even the championship series at 2-2.

The Goldeyes have now staved off playoff elimination three times in seven nights and will get a chance to win the title on Monday in a one-game-winner-take-all showdown. Game time is 7:05 p.m. in Wichita.

On Sunday, the Goldeyes started quickly. With one out, Maikol Gonzalez, who had three home runs all season, ripped a 3-2 pitch over the leftfield wall to give the Goldeyes a 1-0 lead. Then Willie Cabrera walked and Reggie Abercrombie belted his first home run of the playoffs to make the score 3-0.

The next batter, Josh Romanski doubled, and after David Rohm was hit by a pitch and Casio Grider flied out to right, Wes Darvill singled to score Romanski and the Goldeyes had a 4-0 advantage.

Wichita made it 4-1 in the bottom of the fourth, but the Fish answered in the top of the fifth when Cabrera doubled and Romanski singled to send Cabrera home and give the Fish a 5-1 advantage.

But Wichita doesn’t go away easily. In the bottom of the sixth, the Wingnuts scored three times, a rally that was capped off by Harrison Kain’s two-run homer off reliever Victor Capellan. That made it 5-4 and it was up to Eric Eadington and Wilson Abreu to shut the door.

And that they did. Eadington threw 1.2 innings of scoreless relief and then Abreu did exactly the same thing, getting slugger Matt Chavez to strike out to end the ball game.

Goldeyes starter Edwin Carl (3-0, 2.60 ERA) got his third win of the post-season. He allowed two runs on five hits over five complete innings. Abreu (1.93 ERA) got the save but, to be fair, he should share it with Eadington (1.17 ERA). Wichita starter Tyler Kane (0-1, 8.31 ERA) suffered the loss.

Romanski was the only Goldeyes player to have a multi-hit game. He went three-for-four with a run scored, and an RBI. The Goldeyes were outhit by Wichita 10-8.

Game 5 of the American Association Championship Series between the Goldeyes and Wingnuts is slated for Monday night at 7:05 in Wichita. Lefthander Kevin McGovern (0-1, 3.64 ERA) will get the start for the Goldeyes.

The game can be heard live on 93.7 CJNU.

American Association Championship Series Schedule

Game 1 – Wednesday, September 14th – Winnipeg 5 Wichita 0

Game 2 – Thursday, September 15th – Wichita 9 Winnipeg 2

Game 3 – Saturday, September 17th – Wichita 7 Winnipeg 5

Game 4 – Sunday, September 18th – Winnipeg 5 Wichita 4

Game 5 – Monday, September 19th – Winnipeg at Wichita, 7:05 p.m.

American Association Division Series (Winnipeg won 3-2)

Game 1 – Thursday, September 8th – Saints 1 – Goldeyes 0

Game 2 – Friday, September 9th – Goldeyes 9 Saints 7

Game 3 – Saturday, September 10th – Saints 3 Goldeyes 2

Game 4 – Sunday, September 11th – Goldeyes 5 Saints 4

Game 5 – Monday, September 12th – Goldeyes 3 Saints 1

– SCOTT TAYLOR

Photos courtesy of Jeff Miller