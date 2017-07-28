Goldeyes Lose in 10, Abercrombie Becomes RBI King

WINNIPEG, MB. – On a night when the Winnipeg Goldeyes mounted an incredible ninth-inning comeback and Reggie Abercrombie became the RBI king of the American Association, the Fish simply couldn’t seal the deal.

On Thursday night in front of a crowd of 4,374 at Shaw Park, the Goldeyes came back from a 5-2 deficit against the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks with three runs in the bottom of the ninth to tie the game at 5-5. However, Fargo scored twice in the top of the 10th off Goldeyes All-Star closer Ryan Chaffee and hung on to beat Winnipeg 7-5.

Fargo’s KD Kang was the hero for the visitors, hitting a two-out, two-run home run to left-centre field. Then, because the RedHawks had used all five of their listed relief pitchers, Sunday’s scheduled starter, Will Solomon, went to the mound for the bottom of the 10th and worked a perfect inning to earn his second save of the year.

Fargo has now won nine straight games.

As a result, the Goldeyes lost the first game of a four-game weekend series with Fargo at the downtown ballpark and fell to 35-27 on the season. However, Fargo lost to Sioux Falls so the Goldeyes remained half a game ahead of the St. Paul Saints in the race for first place in the American Association’s North Division. The Goldeyes are now 6-4 in their last 10.

The Goldeyes forced extra innings with an exciting rally in the bottom of the ninth in which they scored three two-out runs. Trailing 5-2 Mason Katz ripped a leadoff double and Jordan Ebert walked. Reliever Casey Weathers struck out the next two batters, before Josh Romanski kept the game alive with a line drive single to right-centre that scored Katz.

Then up came Reggie Abercrombie. Abercrombie singled to score Ebert and cut the RedHawks’ lead to 5-4. It was Abercrombie’s second RBI of the game, and his 446th all-time in the American Association, passing John Allen (Fort Worth/Laredo 2007-13) for the league’s all-time career record.

Shawn Pleffner then followed with a groundball single to centre that scored Romanski with the tying run. However, Fargo got the Kang home run in the 10th and the Goldeyes comeback was all for not.

Weathers (3-2, 4.94 ERA) earned the win in relief for the RedHawks, while Chaffee (1-3, 2.57 ERA) was tagged with the loss for the Goldeyes. Zack Dodson started for the Goldeyes and allowed three runs, two earned, on four hits over five innings. He walked two and struck out six.

Game 2 of the four-game series goes Friday night at 7:05 p.m. at Shaw Park. Mikey O’Brien (6-4, 5.86 ERA) will get the start for Winnipeg while left-hander Tyler Alexander (2-5, 2.98 ERA) will kick the bump for Fargo.

– Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo by Dan LeMoal