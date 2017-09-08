Goldeyes Hammered 13-0, Series Tied 1-1

WINNIPEG, MB. – If you’re going to lose, just go out and lose.

Thursday night at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, Neb., the Lincoln Saltdogs scored five in the first inning and five more in the second and went to bomb the Winnipeg Goldeyes 13-0.

The best-of-five American Association semi-final is now tied at 1-1. Game 3 in the series will be played at Shaw Park in Winnipeg on Saturday night.

In the other league semi-final, Wichita beat Gary 2-0 in Gary to take a 2-0 series lead.

Playing in front of a crowd of 1,532 at Haymarket Park in Lincoln, the Saltdogs scored five runs on three hits and three walks off Goldeyes starter Mikey O’Brien (0-1, 45.00 ERA) who lasted only one inning and was tagged with the loss. Zack Dodson came on and was ripped for seven runs on 12 hits over 5.1 innings. Kenny Mathews gave up a run on two hits in the eighth.

Lincoln outhit the Goldeyes 17-4. Casey Turgeon, Josh Romanski, David Bergin and Wes Darvill got Winnipeg’s four hits. Lincoln’s Brandon Jacobs, a former Boston Red Sox farmhand, went three-for-five with two runs scored and seven RBI. He hit a grand slam home run off Dodson in the second inning.

The Goldeyes and Lincoln will play Game 3 of this series on Saturday night at 6:05 p.m. at Shaw Park in downtown Winnipeg. Game 4 will be played on Sunday at 4:05 p.m. and, if necessary, Game 5 will go Monday at 7:05 p.m. The final three games will be played at Shaw Park.

Plenty of good seats are available for Saturday’s game and every Goldeyes game can be heard on 93.7 CJNU radio.

– Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo by Dan LeMoal