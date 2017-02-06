Goldeyes Get Bergin in Three-Way Deal

WINNIPEG, MB – The Winnipeg Goldeyes added a little right-handed pop to the lineup this weekend.

Manager Rick Forney announced Monday morning that he had acquired slugging first baseman David Bergin as part of a three-way trade with the St. Paul Saints and Gary SouthShore RailCats.

Bergin joins the Goldeyes after finishing last year with the Saints. He has been signed to a contract for 2017.

Gary acquired left-handed pitcher Ethan Carnes from Winnipeg, while St. Paul got the reversionary rights to former RailCats’ infielder Jose Sermo and cash.

“I’m excited to add David’s run production to the club,” said Forney in a written statement. “I think he’s a real nice addition at this stage of the signing period.”

Bergin hit a combined .265 in 90 games last year between the Saints and Sioux Falls Canaries. However, he had great power numbers. He finished fifth in the American Association with 19 home runs and tied for fifth with 71 runs batted in. A right-handed hitter, Bergin also had 18 doubles, 52 walks, and posted a .380 on-base percentage. He played for the Sioux Falls Canaries in 2015 and hit .331 with 15 homers and 65 RBI.

However, more importantly, Bergin has been terror for Goldeyes pitchers. He is 32-for-98 (.327) with 21 runs scored, nine home runs, 28 RBI, and 22 walks in 28 head-to-head games against Winnipeg since 2015. Just getting this former St. Louis Cardinals draft pick (30th round in 2011) away from the rest of the league is a bonus for the defending American Association champions.

Carnes, meanwhile, was 6-3 with a 5.79 ERA for the Goldeyes in 13 starts and two relief appearances after Winnipeg claimed him off of waivers from the Texas AirHogs in June.

The Goldeyes now have 13 players under contract for the 2017 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which begins May 6th.

2017 Winnipeg Goldeyes Signings

OF Reggie Abercrombie

1B David Bergin

RHP Victor Capellan

RHP Edwin Carl

3B Wes Darvill

2B Casio Grider

RHP Caleb Kellogg

1B Kellen Marruffo

LHP Kevin McGovern

RHP Cameron McVey

RHP Mikey O’Brien

OF/1B David Rohm

RHP Duke von Schamann

– Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo courtesy of Winnipeg Goldeyes