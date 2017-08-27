Goldeyes Flex Muscles, Beat Up Canaries

WINNIPEG, MB. — Goldeyes second baseman Casey Turgeon drove in five runs, Goldeyes catcher Mason Katz was on base five times and Goldeyes shortstop Andrew Sohn had three RBI without making contact with a baseball.

It was a wild and woolly night at Shaw Park on Saturday as the Goldeyes pummeled the visiting Sioux Falls Canaries 14-8.

The Goldeyes put up three crooked numbers. Trailing 3-0, they scored five in the second, then added six in the third and posted three in the sixth just for fun.

Amazingly, Winnipeg starter Edwin Carl couldn’t get through five innings. The righthander allowed seven runs on eight hits over 4.1 innings, but his offence made sure he didn’t get tagged with a loss.

Reliever Mitchell Lambson (7-3, 3.83 ERA) earned the win, giving up one run on three in 2.2 innings of work. Canadian Evan Rutckyj worked two innings of scoreless relief to close it out.

It was another important win for the Goldeyes. Fargo was still playing at the end of the Goldeyes. The RedHawks were in the 10th inning of a 6-6 tie with St. Paul. As it was, the 56-36 Goldeyes (20 games above .500 for the first time this year) had 5.5-game lead over Fargo in the race for first in the American Association’s North Division – with just eight games left to play in the season. Third-place St. Paul was now 8.5 games back of Winnipeg and all but mathematically eliminated from the race.

The Goldeyes outhit the Canaries 13-12. Sohn (.310) had an amazing night. He walked three times, driving in a run with each free pass, but he also struck out twice, thus never making contact with a pitch and yet still adding three RBI to his total. Turgeon, the player of the game, went two-for-six with a run scored and five driven in. David Rohm (.283) went two-for-four with three RBI. Shawn Pleffner (.334) went two for four with three runs scored and took over the batting lead in the American Association. Wes Darvill (.308) went two-for-five with two runs scored and two driven in. Katz (.248) went two for two with three walks and was on base five times. He also scored twice and drove in one.

The Goldeyes and Canaries will play the final game of this three-game weekend series on Sunday afternoon at Shaw Park at 1:05 p.m. The Goldeyes are now 4-1 on this six-game homestand and have won two straight series.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Dan LeMoal