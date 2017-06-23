What is Wrong With the Toronto Blue Jays?

WINNIPEG, MB. – Winning isn’t everything, but it sure goes a long way in professional sports. Actually, it goes a long way in any sporting circle. Nobody wants to be the loser, but somebody always has to come out on the bottom.

Thursday night, for the ninth time in nine attempts this season, the Toronto Blue Jays failed to reach the .500 mark on the season. This time, falling to their rival, Rougned Odor and the Texas Rangers.

Sure they won on Wednesday, somehow managing to sneak by the potent Texas offence after jumping ahead by seven runs, yet till gave up five late in the game. They lost the night before that, and – following suit – won the previous night.

So what is causing these difficulties? Is it batting average? Is it the highly scrutinized lineup? Is it the starting pitching?

Yes. Is it all of that, and some. The 2017 Blue Jays are not the 2016 Blue Jays. Nor are they the 2015 Blue Jays. No, they surely aren’t the 1992 Blue Jays either.

This team has its own identity, although it seemingly struggles to find it on most nights.

Sure, the boys in blue will hammer out a couple home runs and immediately bring all of the positive attention back to ‘Canada’s Team’ on Monday, but by Wednesday the glory is gone and the two-game losing streak is a real deal.

Edwin Encarnacion is gone, and he’s not coming back. As difficult of a concept that that was to handle months ago, right now, it just may be the best thing for the Blue Jays. Justin Smoak is single-handedly driving the offence on this team.

With the exception of Kendrys Morales, Smoak has jumped into the spotlight, matching his 2013 career high 20 home runs from his days in Seattle, with 20 dingers already this season. Smoak is also just three RBI’s behind his total of 50 from that same season. What makes these numbers that much more spectacular is that ‘Smoakie’ has accomplished this season’s numbers in 70 games – as opposed to 131 in 2013.

It is a shame that Smoak may not make the All-Star team, as the lovely fans out in Kansas City have once again taken to the online voting polls to providing their first baseman, Eric Hosmer with a nearly unsurmountable lead atop the leaderboard.

Take Smoak out of the picture, and Toronto’s season is over. Done. Whammo’d. Wrecked.

The fielding has been atrocious. All too often fly balls on the most perfect of days have been dropping to the field. Leadoff hitters are batting under .200. Starting pitching has been atrocious. Former Gold Glove winners and MVPs are battling their gloves. It has not been fun season thus far for Toronto – The 6ix, its players or its fan base.

The one other bright spot on a gloomy past few months is the resurgence of closing pitcher Roberto Osuna. After starting the year with three blown saves, Osuna has battled back and is currently riding the MLB’s longest active save streak with 18 consecutive saves.

The 22-year-old product of Sinaloa, Mexico also made history this week as the youngest player to reach 75 career saves. At 22 years, 134 days, Osuna now holds the benchmark in that regard.

Clearly the bullpen hasn’t been the issue as of late. The closers and set up men have done their jobs. Even the long distance relievers have delivered quite consistently.

The biggest issue surrounding the Toronto Blue Jays right now was their biggest strength last season. Starting pitching.

Other than his two most recent starts, Marcus Stroman has been the Jays best starter. Stroman is 7-4 on the season, with a 3.69 ERA – surprisingly still under his career average of 3.86. His 2017 WHIP is .05 points higher than his career average.

With Aaron Sanchez battling a finger injury nearly the entire season, Stroman has shouldered a lot of the workload up front. Along with the 26-year-old New York native is Francisco Liriano, J.A. Happ, Marco Estrada and reliever-turned-starter, Joe Biagini.

Happ is 2-4 with a 4.26 ERA, Biagini is 2-6 with a 4.45 ERA, Estrada is 4-5 with a 4.98 ERA, while Liriano is 3-3 with a 5.76 ERA. These are not numbers to be proud of. Throw in the odd start from Matt Latos, Casey Lawrence and Mike Bolsinger, and you’ve got the Jays starting pitchers.

Just one season removed from a year that saw Happ win 20 games and Sanchez prove himself to be the real deal, the Jays have completely fallen apart on the mound. The hitting will sort itself out. When dealing with a highly offensive team, the bats always come around. But for now, it is the starting pitching that needs serious improvement.

As of Friday morning, the American League East is still a dogfight, and the push for October should come down to the final few weeks of the regular season. The Yankees and BoSox remain atop the leaderboard with the Rays trailing not far behind. Somehow the Jays remain even with the Orioles at 35-37 – or five games back.

Kendrys Morales and the Blue Jays travel to Kansas City for a three-game series with the Royals beginning Friday evening. Once again Toronto will try to pull themselves within one game of .500 to set the stage for a matchup to help guide them over the hump.

Will it be done? Can this team reach .500? Can they climb up the rankings in what is an ultra competitive American League East?

We will find out from the City of Fountains this weekend. See you in Kansas, folks. The tenth try is the charm – I can feel it.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba Sports

Photo – Twitter