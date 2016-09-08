Blue Jays desperately hoping to keep season alive

With less than a month to go in the 2016 Major League Baseball schedule, the Toronto Blue Jays need to turn things around, stat.

Losers of five of their last six games, the Jays have fallen out of first place in the American League East standings, and are on the verge of falling completely off the map if their offence does not find a way to wake itself up.

A pivotal weekend matchup with their A.L. East rival, Boston Red Sox, could prove to be the series that makes or breaks the season for the struggling blue birds. But things do not get any easier, as the tough-to-handle Tampa Bay Rays make their way to Rogers Centre for an early week series. The Jays then hit the road to take on the Angels and Mariners before returning home to cap off the year by facing their three closest division rivals.

After today’s day of rest, the Jays will only have one other day off before the end of their regular season schedule on October 2nd. With injuries playing a key role in the gruelling 162 game in 180 day baseball schedule, it becomes a battle of will, where the strongest will not only survive, but thrive.

Currently, the Red Sox sit atop the division standings, placed exactly one game ahead of the Blue Jays. Baltimore trails the Jays by another game, while the Yankees are 4.5 games out of first. But with many key divisional matchups on their way, those numbers will fluctuate daily.

In a division as competitive as the A.L. East, where four of five teams sit comfortably over .500, any and every mistake becomes glorified. Taking a game off, or a week off – as the Jays have taken the liberty of doing – will never go unnoticed. At this point, the only noticeable and worthwhile stat is the Blue Jays rapid descent down the standings.

With 23 games left to play, the Blue Jays have an abundance of chances to correct the bad habits and tendencies they have picked up over the past week, but with the season drawing near to a close, they have to act fast.

Toronto, the ball is in your hands, what are you going to do with it?

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca