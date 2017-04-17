Anderson Waived, Claimed by Lincoln

WINNIPEG, MB. — Kyle Anderson, the popular lefty who helped the Winnipeg Goldeyes win last year’s American Association championship, has been claimed on waivers by the Lincoln Saltdogs.

Anderson, the former Blue Jays farm hand who pitched three seasons with the Fish was 3-1 with one save and a 3.44 ERA in 73.1 innings pitched for the Goldeyes in 2016.

Meanwhile, the Goldeyes sold the contract of a player who never even got to Winnipeg. Infielder Andrew Sohn, who was signed by the Fish on April 6 after spending the previous three seasons in the St. Louis Cardinals organization, was sold to the Chicago Cubs’ organization. These sales usually result in anywhere from $2,000 to $10,000 for the independent club that owns the player’s rights, depending on the level of the Major League organization’s desire to acquire the player.

Sohn (hit .205 with three home runs and 23 RBI last year between the High-A Florida State League’s Palm Beach Cardinals and the Double-A Texas League’s Springfield Cardinals last season.

The Goldeyes’ now have 26 players signed to a contract for the 2017 season. American Association clubs may carry up to 28 players during spring training, which begins May 6.

The Goldeyes open the 2017 season on May 18 on the road against the expansion Cleburne Railroaders. The 2017 home opener is Monday, May 29, against the Sioux Falls Canaries at Shaw Park.

—Scott Taylor, MyToba Sports

Photo – Jeff Miller, MyToba Sports