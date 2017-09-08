Winnipeg’s Giveaway Weekend Begins Tonight!

WINNIPEG, MB. – It’s that time of year again where you can place your unwanted items at the curb and hope that someone will take them off of your hands, free of charge to both the giver and receiver.

Although this weekend has the potential to turn into quite the fiasco, it can be done in a respectable way.

Items to give away are to be placed on the curb of one’s yard and indicated as ‘FREE’ with a sign. Items that are not to be removed from one’s yard are expected to be taken away from the outermost portions of the homeowner’s yard, not to be mistaken as a giveaway item.

Old couches, chairs, and mattresses that may contain bed bugs are not to be placed on the curb for the September 9th-10th giveaway weekend.

Once dusk falls on Sunday, remaining giveaway items are to be removed from the curb as to prevent damage and/or potential arson targeting.

The City of Winnipeg is asking all participants in the giveaway weekend to be respectful of other’s property, yard and items. This is not an exchange, where items can be swapped on the curb, or discarded for others to take care of. Be sure to follow all traffic laws and remain attentive to driveways and lawns of others, no matter the size of your vehicle or trailer.

Best of luck to all freebie finders this weekend.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News