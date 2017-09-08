UPDATE: Two Stabbed In Downtown Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. — Two people in Winnipeg are recovering from stab wounds.

It happened around 3:00am Friday in the 300-block of Smith Street near The Marlborough Hotel.

EMS workers rushed a man in his 40’s to hospital in unstable condition.

He is suffering from a single stab wound to his upper body.

Winnipeg police say the victim continues to be treated and is not cooperating with them.

Second victim

While investigating the first stabbing, police became aware of a second victim nearby.

A woman in her 20’s was stabbed multiple times near the corner of Donald Street and Portage Avenue.

She was rushed to hospital where she remains in critical condition.

Rush Hour Detour

Winnipeg police closed a portion of westbound Portage Avenue between Garry and Hargrave Street during the morning commute.

Smith Street and Donald Street were also closed between Portage and Ellice Avenue.

All were re-opened just before 8:00am.

Help Winnipeg police

The Major Crimes Unit is now investigating.

Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

This story is developing.

MyToba News will provide all updates as we receive them.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Files – Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Photos – Andrew McCrea