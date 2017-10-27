Winnipeggers Trapped as Bridges Shut Down City-Wide

WINNIPEG, MB. – It was a scary evening for many Winnipeg residents Thursday evening. The saying, “a little bit can go a long way” rang true one hundred percent yesterday, as the little bit of freezing rain and snow that fell in Winnipeg carried many major underlying themes around the city.

From roughly 6:00 P.M. and on, the Winnipeg Police responded to 15 motor vehicle collisions all across the city. 14 of such accidents had occurred on bridges, prompting the City of Winnipeg to shut down all bridge access as sanding/salting trucks made their way to the overpasses.

This caused some serious delays, especially in the areas of North/East Kildonan, as all bridges in the area were shut down for approximately three hours beginning at 7:00 P.M.

Residents attempting to travel out of the North Kildonan cordon really had no options, as the Disraeil Bridge, Redwood Bridge, Louise Bridge, Chief Peguis Trail Bridge and Henderson Perimeter Overpass were shut down – all at the same time, causing bedlam city-wide.

Other bridges such as the St. James Bridge and the Donald Overpass also took some serious work to de-ice/sand. With no apparent warning signs, drivers had no idea what they were travelling towards, until it was too late.

Luckily for Winnipeg residents, the Jets played in Pittsburgh Thursday evening.

Involved in the 15 accidents were 97 vehicles – 55 of which needed to be towed away, nine people – including two babies – were taken to hospital with serious injuries, while 30 police units were used to maintain the closures.

The Winnipeg Police Service reminds all drivers that with the onset of temperatures below freezing that slower speeds, longer stopping distances and increased caution will be necessary for safe travel.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Photos by Bruce Fedyck