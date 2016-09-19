Winnipeg residents caught/fined for dumping garbage

Winnipeg has installed six new surveillance cameras around the city and amongst other things, the resulting video tape has caught 15 separate incidents in which Winnipeggers illegally dumped garbage.

The cameras have been positioned in high volume areas where ‘dumping’ has become a significant issue as of late.

So far, only one of the 15 offenders has been charged thus far. Illegal dumping carries an average fine of $600 – $2,000. But bigger companies and businesses can be charged up to $4,000 if caught dumping waste.

Although this ‘dumping surveillance’ program has just begun, the punishment and public humiliation can be quite severe. Hopefully that is enough of a detriment to future dumpers.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca