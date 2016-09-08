Winnipeg Police provide information on fatal bicycle accident

At approximately 8:10 a.m. on Wednesday, September 7th, Police responded to a call regarding a cyclist involved in a motor vehicle accident. The police have since provided more information regarding the nature of the accident and the deceased.

Michael Slobodian, 45, lost his life after his bicycle was struck by a dump truck. Members of the Central Traffic Unit have concurred that Slobodian was travelling westbound on the Perimeter Highway Wednesday morning. As he approached St. Annes Road, the traffic light was red. While pulling up beside a MACK dump truck, the light turned green, so he proceeded to travel westbound. At that time, the MACK truck began to make a right turn onto St. Anne’s Road. It was at that moment when the collision occurred.

Slobodian, a science teacher at College St. Norbert Collegiate, had served a tenure with the school, and was highly respected throughout the community. Tributes for ‘Slobo’ have already begun to pour in all over Twitter and other social media platforms. The high school will be meeting with all of the students in groups to help them deal with this tragedy.

Although the police seemingly have the story put together, they are still requesting that witnesses provide their story to investigators at 204-986-6271.

Charges to the driver will be considered based on the conclusion of the investigation.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca