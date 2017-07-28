banner20

Winnipeg Police Investigating Death of Point Douglas Male

Carter Brooks
Posted: July 28th at 9:00am Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. – Local police are investigating a homicide in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas area.

At approximately 7:45 P.M. on Thursday evening, the Winnipeg Police received a phone call indicating some sort of struggle on Euclid Avenue.

Upon arriving to the 100 block of Euclid Avenue – between Hallet and Granville Street – first responders found a male and female who had suffered severe stabbing wounds.

Both victims were transported to hospital. The 29-year-old male had critical injuries and was immediately attended to, but was pronounced dead shortly after. The 31-year-old female has been upgraded to stable condition

There has not been any arrests made regarding this homicide.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Tags: , , , , ,
Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.
Related Posts
Winnipeg Man Recovering After Being Pepper Sprayed, Stabbed
Man stabbed in back on Portage Ave
Winnipeg Police Looking For Teen Murder Suspect
Nine Years Since Jennifer Catcheway Disappeared

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.