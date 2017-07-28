Winnipeg Police Investigating Death of Point Douglas Male

WINNIPEG, MB. – Local police are investigating a homicide in Winnipeg’s North Point Douglas area.

At approximately 7:45 P.M. on Thursday evening, the Winnipeg Police received a phone call indicating some sort of struggle on Euclid Avenue.

Upon arriving to the 100 block of Euclid Avenue – between Hallet and Granville Street – first responders found a male and female who had suffered severe stabbing wounds.

Both victims were transported to hospital. The 29-year-old male had critical injuries and was immediately attended to, but was pronounced dead shortly after. The 31-year-old female has been upgraded to stable condition

There has not been any arrests made regarding this homicide.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News