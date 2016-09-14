Winnipeg Police collecting DNA samples for MPI

The latest Manitoba Public Insurance survey is being carried out by local police officers.

Multiple accounts of ‘police checkstop’ style interventions, in which officers ask local drivers to provide samples of their deoxyribonucleic acid have been surfacing.

The 15-20 question mini DNA test includes saliva samples and a breath test. Questions regarding the use of drugs, alcohol and sleeping patterns have also allegedly been included.

The information collected is supposedly destroyed following a period of research. This experiment comes half a year after police asked for voluntary DNA samples from over two thousand male residents in the remote northern community of Garden Hill following the homicide of an 11-year-old girl.

But this random DNA checkstop is different. Many participants in this current survey claim that the officers asking for the samples have looked to these tests as a way of providing a baseline in advance of the upcoming legalization of marijuana in Canada.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca