MyToba.ca-banner
Winnipeg Police collecting DNA samples for MPI

Winnipeg Police collecting DNA samples for MPI

Posted on Wed, September 14, 2016 at 8:09am by in Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg with 2 Comments on Winnipeg Police collecting DNA samples for MPI

The latest Manitoba Public Insurance survey is being carried out by local police officers.

Multiple accounts of ‘police checkstop’ style interventions, in which officers ask local drivers to provide samples of their deoxyribonucleic acid have been surfacing.

The 15-20 question mini DNA test includes saliva samples and a breath test. Questions regarding the use of drugs, alcohol and sleeping patterns have also allegedly been included.

The information collected is supposedly destroyed following a period of research. This experiment comes half a year after police asked for voluntary DNA samples from over two thousand male residents in the remote northern community of Garden Hill following the homicide of an 11-year-old girl.

But this random DNA checkstop is different. Many participants in this current survey claim that the officers asking for the samples have looked to these tests as a way of providing a baseline in advance of the upcoming legalization of marijuana in Canada.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca

Related Posts

Tags: , , , , ,
Carter Brooks
Authored by: Carter Brooks

Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.

There are 2 comments for this article
  1. CJ Corrie at 8:50 am

    MPIC has gone too far so many times and yet no one stops them! They are an insurance company, NOT the Justice Department and now they are taking on the role of Big Brother! This is totally ridiculous!

    Reply to this message

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *