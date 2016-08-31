Winnipeg Police Board approves new thermal imaging camera

The Winnipeg based AIR1 chopper will be receiving a thermal camera after all.

The funding towards the new equipment was approved by the Winnipeg Police Board on Wednesday morning. There had been a discrepancy regarding the allocation of funds being put out by the Province of Manitoba and the City of Winnipeg, but those issues were cleared up on Wednesday.

The city will pay $400,000 of the required $580,000 that the new thermal imaging camera costs. The province will pick up the remaining $180,000. A review of AIR1 will follow shortly.

