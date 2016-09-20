streetside
Winnipeg Parking Authority to demolish lot for $1.8 Million

Posted on Tue, September 20, 2016 at 9:02am

The Civic Centre Parkade on Princess street will soon be demolished. But it will come at quite the cost for the Winnipeg Parking Authority. The cost of the 2017 demolition will be approximately $1.8 million.

Coupled with other major projects, to a tune of $400,000, the WPA will be running a deficit of roughly $2.2 million in 2017.

Once the destruction of the old parkade is complete, the City plans to spend significant time working on redeveloping the land in preparation of selling the property.

The Civic Centre Parkade was shut down in 2012 following a thorough inspection in which it was deemed structurally unsafe.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca

Carter Brooks
Authored by: Carter Brooks

Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.

