Winnipeg Parking Authority to demolish lot for $1.8 Million

The Civic Centre Parkade on Princess street will soon be demolished. But it will come at quite the cost for the Winnipeg Parking Authority. The cost of the 2017 demolition will be approximately $1.8 million.

Coupled with other major projects, to a tune of $400,000, the WPA will be running a deficit of roughly $2.2 million in 2017.

Once the destruction of the old parkade is complete, the City plans to spend significant time working on redeveloping the land in preparation of selling the property.

The Civic Centre Parkade was shut down in 2012 following a thorough inspection in which it was deemed structurally unsafe.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca