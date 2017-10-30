Winnipeg Fraudster Targeted Elderly Women

WINNIPEG, MB. — A Winnipeg man is facing charges after a lengthy theft and fraud investigation.

It happened between September 8th and 27th at various homes owned by elderly women.

The suspect would notice the victims working in their yards and would then slip inside the home.

He allegedly stole their purses, would pocket cash, and use credit or debit cards to make purchases at convenience stores.

Winnipeg police say he made $800 worth of fraudulent transactions.

“We’d like to remind citizens to be mindful of home security at all hours of the day, when present or away,” Winnipeg police noted in a news release.

“As the weather cools, please keep your doors and windows locked while shovelling snow, sleeping, or when you’re away from the house. This can prevent your property from being the target of a break and enter.”

Gregory Francis Courchene, 46, was arrested Sunday while in custody at Milner Ridge Correctional Centre.

He was charged with three counts of Possession of Property Obtained by Crime, four counts of Fraud under $5,000, and Break Enter & Theft – Dwelling House.

Courchene was returned to custody after being processed.

—Andrew McCrea, MyToba News

Photo – File