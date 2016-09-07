MyToba.ca-banner
Winnipeg Cyclist dies in accident at Perimeter and St. Anne’s

Posted on Wed, September 7, 2016 at 3:05pm by in Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg with 1 Comment on Winnipeg Cyclist dies in accident at Perimeter and St. Anne’s

WINNIPEG – Winnipeg police have provided an update to the accident we reported early this morning involving a male on a bike and a dump truck.

Police said in a release; “As a result of the collision, a 45 year old male (riding a bike) succumbed to his injuries.”

-Staff, MyToba News

ORIGINAL STORY;

A crash involving a cyclist occurred shortly after 8:00 a.m. this morning in the westbound lane of the south Perimeter highway at St. Anne’s Road. Early reports indicate that a cyclist passed away following the accident.

Roughly a half hour after the initial incident, traffic flow on the eastbound lanes of the Perimeter resumed normally. Westbound traffic is limited to just one lane from St. Anne’s Road to Lagimodiere Boulevard. St. Anne’s is fully closed. Expect major delays.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca

Carter Brooks
  1. anon at 12:06 pm

    Dangerous area for cyclist
    one lane between perimeter and creek bend
    steep loose gravel shoulder
    increased traffic from new appartments on creek bend
    city needs to address this problem and increase to 4 lanes and install lights

