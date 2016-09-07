Winnipeg Cyclist dies in accident at Perimeter and St. Anne’s

WINNIPEG – Winnipeg police have provided an update to the accident we reported early this morning involving a male on a bike and a dump truck.

Police said in a release; “As a result of the collision, a 45 year old male (riding a bike) succumbed to his injuries.”

-Staff, MyToba News

ORIGINAL STORY;

A crash involving a cyclist occurred shortly after 8:00 a.m. this morning in the westbound lane of the south Perimeter highway at St. Anne’s Road. Early reports indicate that a cyclist passed away following the accident.

Roughly a half hour after the initial incident, traffic flow on the eastbound lanes of the Perimeter resumed normally. Westbound traffic is limited to just one lane from St. Anne’s Road to Lagimodiere Boulevard. St. Anne’s is fully closed. Expect major delays.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca