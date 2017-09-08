Waste Collection Price Hikes on Their Way?

WINNIPEG, MB. – The City of Winnipeg is set to sign new waste and recycling pickup contracts, handing over collection duties to two new waste management firms, GFL Environmental and Miller Waste Systems.

GFL will collect waste from the east side of the Red River, while Miller will operate from the west side and out from the river.

This change will mean new collection schedules for many parts of Winnipeg, as well as potentially higher annual waste diversion fees. Winnipeg homeowners currently pay $56 annually for the removal of household waste, but this fee is expected to jump significantly with these new contracts. The contracts are worth $251 million over seven calendar years.

Emterra and Progressive Waste Solutions – Winnipeg’s current waste removal companies – have been operating within Winnipeg since 2012, but are ready to be swept under the rug by the new contracts handed out to GFL and Miller.

City councilors will be informed of the changes on Friday before a public announcement is made. The new contracts and schedules are set to debut on October 1st.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News