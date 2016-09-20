banner20
Trailer and garages destroyed by fire

Posted on Tue, September 20, 2016

Two late night fires caused significant damage to property in Winnipeg last night.

Fire crews first responded at 11:45 p.m. to a trailer fire on the 1000 block of Sherburn Street. A hard top trailer was engulfed in flames, but the firefighters did their part to extinguish the flames and to ensure no one was injured in the blaze. The cause for the fire remains unknown.

Just two hours later, fire crews were dispatched to a residence on the 600 block of Harbison Avenue where two neighbouring garages were ablaze. No injures were sustained as the garage owners were in their houses for the duration of the fires. Damage estimates are believed to be in the neighbourhood of $36,000 between the two garages. The cause of this fire also remains unknown.

Anyone with tips or information regarding these fires is advised to contact Crime Stoppers.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca

