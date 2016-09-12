Suspicious fire damages two garages

Suspicious fire damages two garages

Posted on Mon, September 12, 2016 at 8:38am by in Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg with No Comments on Suspicious fire damages two garages

An overnight fire, suspicious in nature, has left the Winnipeg Fire Department scratching their heads.

A garage on the 200 block of Chalmers Avenue went up in flames at approximately 11:30 last night. The neighbouring garage also caught fire before firefighters could arrive on scene. Luckily the houses attached the garages were not harmed.

The two garage blazes were put out shortly after 11:45, but significant damage had already occurred. No estimates on damages have been made public at this time.

The Winnipeg Fire Department will continue to investigate the cause of the fire.

Related Posts

Tags: , , ,
Carter Brooks
Authored by: Carter Brooks

Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *