Suspicious fire damages two garages

An overnight fire, suspicious in nature, has left the Winnipeg Fire Department scratching their heads.

A garage on the 200 block of Chalmers Avenue went up in flames at approximately 11:30 last night. The neighbouring garage also caught fire before firefighters could arrive on scene. Luckily the houses attached the garages were not harmed.

The two garage blazes were put out shortly after 11:45, but significant damage had already occurred. No estimates on damages have been made public at this time.

The Winnipeg Fire Department will continue to investigate the cause of the fire.