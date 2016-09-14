Rollover in Winnipeg’s North End claims one life

One woman is dead after a vehicle containing five people rolled over at the intersection of Sinclair Street and Boyd Avenue, following a brief Police pursuit on Tuesday afternoon.

At approximately 4:00 p.m. members of the Winnipeg Police Service attempted to stop a van speeding down Boyd Avenue. The van took off and crashed heavily into a red pickup truck on Sinclair Street. Both the van and the truck ended up on their sides.

One of the occupants of the van was pronounced dead at the scene. The other four passengers were taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries. The sole occupant of the truck was also taken to hospital as a precaution with minor injuries.

The intersection of Boyd and Sinclair opened to the public shortly before 3:00 a.m. on Wednesday.

The provincial Independent Investigations Unit and the Forensic Identification Unit are working together to provide more details on the fatal wreck. No names have been released publicly.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca