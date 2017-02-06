streetside

Red River Mutual Trail Closed Due to Snow

Carter Brooks
Posted: 29 minutes ago Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – The Red River Mutual Trail has been shut down for the near future. The Forks announced on Monday morning that recent snowfall has pushed back maintenance work on the trail.

The snow has covered most – if not all – of the cracks on the ice surface of the river trail; these cracks range in length and width. Without the ability to notice the breaks in the surface, unsuspecting travellers may experience unwanted falls along the way.

As the Red River Mutual Trail Twitter page (@RRMTrail) released in a statement, “recent snowfall has hidden cracks in the skating surface and could make for some epic face plants”.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Tags: , , , ,
Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.
Related Posts

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.