Red River Mutual Trail Closed Due to Snow

WINNIPEG, MB – The Red River Mutual Trail has been shut down for the near future. The Forks announced on Monday morning that recent snowfall has pushed back maintenance work on the trail.

The snow has covered most – if not all – of the cracks on the ice surface of the river trail; these cracks range in length and width. Without the ability to notice the breaks in the surface, unsuspecting travellers may experience unwanted falls along the way.

As the Red River Mutual Trail Twitter page (@RRMTrail) released in a statement, “recent snowfall has hidden cracks in the skating surface and could make for some epic face plants”.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News