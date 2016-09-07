Paper transit tickets are on their way out

Transit tokens will slowly work their way into your wallet. With Winnipeg Transit deciding to phase out paper tickets, tokens will soon become a popular payment option for bus riders.

Schools and social agencies have already begun giving out tokens as a method of pay. Created at The Mint, 17,000 of these tokens have already been handed out.

Tokens can be used alongside the electronic Peggo cards. Payment by exact change will also still continue to be accepted on Winnipeg buses at this point.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca