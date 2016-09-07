banner20
Paper transit tickets are on their way out

Transit tokens will slowly work their way into your wallet. With Winnipeg Transit deciding to phase out paper tickets, tokens will soon become a popular payment option for bus riders.

Schools and social agencies have already begun giving out tokens as a method of pay. Created at The Mint, 17,000 of these tokens have already been handed out.

Tokens can be used alongside the electronic Peggo cards. Payment by exact change will also still continue to be accepted on Winnipeg buses at this point.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca

Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.

