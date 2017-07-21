banner20

No One Injured in Downtown Winnipeg Blaze on Thursday

Carter Brooks
Posted: July 21st at 9:00am Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

Winnipeg, MB. – Several apartment complex residents at the intersection of Kennedy Street and Cumberland Avenue were forced out of their homes Thursday evening as smoke and flames billowed out of one suite shortly after 8:00 P.M.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service arrived to the 400 block of Kennedy Street shortly after. A full evacuation ensued, and the fire crews quickly put out the blaze.

At roughly 10:30 P.M., following a thorough inspection, the building’s residents were allowed to move back into their suites.

No injuries were sustained in the fire. There is no word on the cause or the damage done by the fire.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.
