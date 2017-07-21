No One Injured in Downtown Winnipeg Blaze on Thursday

Winnipeg, MB. – Several apartment complex residents at the intersection of Kennedy Street and Cumberland Avenue were forced out of their homes Thursday evening as smoke and flames billowed out of one suite shortly after 8:00 P.M.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service arrived to the 400 block of Kennedy Street shortly after. A full evacuation ensued, and the fire crews quickly put out the blaze.

At roughly 10:30 P.M., following a thorough inspection, the building’s residents were allowed to move back into their suites.

No injuries were sustained in the fire. There is no word on the cause or the damage done by the fire.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News