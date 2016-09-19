New bike helmet law pushed back

Posted on Mon, September 19, 2016

It will be at least another six months until adult cyclists in Winnipeg are forced to wear helmets while riding.

An update was expected at a City of Winnipeg committee meeting this morning, but the council in charge of providing a ruling requested another six months before making a ruling.

With the extended time, the committee plans to talk further with local citizens, transportation experts, and various other representatives from similar situations in other busy cities.

Currently, all cyclists aged 17 and under must wear a helmet while riding a bike. Fines upwards of $60 have been handed out on many occasions already for those not in compliance with this new ruling.

