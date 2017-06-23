Misericordia Urgent Care Centre No Longer Accepting Patients Overnight

WINNIPEG, MB. – It was announced on Friday that the Misericordia Urgent Care Centre on Sherbrook Street will be changing its hours. Effective July 5th, the care facility will be in operation from 7:30 A.M. to 8:00 P.M.

Winnipeg Regional Health Authority Vice President, Dr. Brock Wright hinted that in recent years, the number of patients admitted overnight has dropped significantly, and the need to remain open for the duration of the night hours is no longer required.

”What this says to us is that people are already taking steps to seek non-urgent care in other settings,” Wright said. “The region’s hospitals are ready and able to accommodate any increased volume this change may cause.”

Nurses will remain at the care centre overnight to deal with patients currently staying at the facility for treatment. Staff who had been scheduled to work overnight at the Misericordia centre will have day and evening shifts offered as compensation.

Nearly three months to the day after these changes go into effect, the Urgent Care Centre will undergo a conversion to an intravenous clinic in early October.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Photo – Google Maps