Lack of construction zone photo radar leads to deficit

The Winnipeg Police are experiencing a shortfall, and it isn’t a minuscule amount either. It was announced Tuesday, September 6th, that the local police spent the past year operating with a significantly lower revenue – approximately $6.5 million less than their expenses.

One key contributor to that number is the use and effectiveness of mobile photo radar.

It was also announced on Tuesday, that mobile photo radar units were in fact not on scene at any construction zones the past calendar year. The decision to keep photo enforcement away from these roadways experiencing construction, may stem from the fact that Winnipeg drivers have adamantly expressed their distaste for the system, and openly rebelled.

“Signing” has become a popular method in warning oncoming traffic of mobile photo enforcement. Other defiant individuals have taken steps to physically block the cameras of the mobile photo units. The membership of multiple local Facebook groups aimed at preventing “scamera tickets” have continually seen growth, while the nearly hourly posts serve as a warning for all members.

But there are other sides of the story, as the safety and well being of construction workers should be the utmost priority of all drivers and passersby.

Paired with the loss of revenue comes an increase in expenses. But for that, the only suitable explanation is the move to the new police headquarters and the increases in salaries and pensions for many officers.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca