Spewing Water Floods Out Portage and Main

Carter Brooks
Posted: April 20th at 10:45am Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. – A gushing fire hydrant on the southbound curb lane of Main Street flooded the intersection of Portage Avenue and Main Street Thursday morning. Main Street southbound has been temporarily closed, with a detour in place.

Following what the City of Winnipeg is calling a “serious water main break”, local police and Cadets arrived on scene to direct traffic after the level of water found on the roadway become unmanageable for most small vehicles.

The fire hydrant in question was finally shut off at approximately 10:30 A.M., but the roadway remains flooded. Situated right outside the Scotiabank building, the pooling water has already caused significant damage to Winnipeg’s underground corridor, as water could be seen pouring down the walls of some of the underground tunnels early Thursday morning.

At 11:45 A.M. Main Street’s southbound lanes re-opened, however, the curb lane remained closed as maintenance crews remained in place to deal with the aftermath.

Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Tags: , , , , ,
Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.