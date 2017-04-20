Spewing Water Floods Out Portage and Main

WINNIPEG, MB. – A gushing fire hydrant on the southbound curb lane of Main Street flooded the intersection of Portage Avenue and Main Street Thursday morning. Main Street southbound has been temporarily closed, with a detour in place.

Following what the City of Winnipeg is calling a “serious water main break”, local police and Cadets arrived on scene to direct traffic after the level of water found on the roadway become unmanageable for most small vehicles.

The fire hydrant in question was finally shut off at approximately 10:30 A.M., but the roadway remains flooded. Situated right outside the Scotiabank building, the pooling water has already caused significant damage to Winnipeg’s underground corridor, as water could be seen pouring down the walls of some of the underground tunnels early Thursday morning.

At 11:45 A.M. Main Street’s southbound lanes re-opened, however, the curb lane remained closed as maintenance crews remained in place to deal with the aftermath.

Carter Brooks, MyToba News