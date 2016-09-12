Gas prices soon to jump?

Posted on Mon, September 12, 2016 at 8:02am by in Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg with 1 Comment on Gas prices soon to jump?

With the stability of the local gas prices over the past few weeks, Winnipeg residents may have begun wondering when to expect a spike in fuel costs. City-wide, most gas stations are sitting at $92.4. This cost-per-litre puts Winnipeg within the top five communities across Canada.

So what does this all mean?

Winnipeg is doing well – but it may be time to top up the family vehicle. With the first full week of school beginning, paired with the opening week of many sporting tryouts and teams, it is a common fact that Winnipeg streets and roadways see some of the most traffic year-round in mid-September.

Gas prices will climb back up to around the dollar mark shortly. Many Canadian cities are hovering at over one dollar-per-litre, with Vancouver taking the prize at nearly $1.30. Winnipeg is bound to climb back closer to most of its neighbours.

When will this happen? We don’t know. But what we do know is that we are paying a lot less per litre this year than we were last year at this time. Take advantage of it, Winnipeg!

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca

Carter Brooks
Authored by: Carter Brooks

Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.

