Fire in St. Vital Leaves Home Badly Damaged

WINNIPEG, MB – Firefighters were called into action late Sunday evening in Winnipeg’s St. Vital neighbourhood, as a Winslow Drive house burst into flames at approximately 8:00 P.M.

The fire appeared to have started from the chimney and worked its way through the house. The sole occupant of the South Winnipeg house escaped the flames in time, but the same cannot be said for the building itself. Although unsure of the actual costs stemming from damage, Winnipeg Police have made it clear that the house is badly scarred.

Arson has been ruled out as a cause for the fire. Investigators are still reviewing details as to the cause of the blaze.

The Winslow Drive home is located between Riel Avenue and River Road.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News