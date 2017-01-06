Early Morning Fire Traps Holiday Inn Guests

WINNIPEG, MB – During the early hours of Friday morning, guests at the Holiday Inn on 1330 Pembina Highway were treated to a rude awakening.

It was reported that smoke was visible in a hotel hallway at approximately 1:00 a.m.. Fire crews arrived on scene roughly fifteen minutes later to put out the flames that were spreading from a second floor boardroom.

No one was hurt in the blaze, but all guests were ordered to stay in their rooms for a significant period of time, as the firefighters and hotel staff sorted out the debacle.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News