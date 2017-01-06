streetside

Early Morning Fire Traps Holiday Inn Guests

Carter Brooks
Posted: January 6th at 12:00pm Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – During the early hours of Friday morning, guests at the Holiday Inn on 1330 Pembina Highway were treated to a rude awakening.

It was reported that smoke was visible in a hotel hallway at approximately 1:00 a.m.. Fire crews arrived on scene roughly fifteen minutes later to put out the flames that were spreading from a second floor boardroom.

No one was hurt in the blaze, but all guests were ordered to stay in their rooms for a significant period of time, as the firefighters and hotel staff sorted out the debacle.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.
1 Comment

  • Dako44 says:
    January 7, 2017 at 8:08 am

    Is it not normal procedure to evacuate when there is a fire . Seems odd fire department and hotel would tell people to stay in there rooms .

