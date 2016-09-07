Crash involving cyclist at Perimeter and St. Anne’s

Crash involving cyclist at Perimeter and St. Anne’s

Posted on Wed, September 7, 2016 at 8:57am by in Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg with No Comments on Crash involving cyclist at Perimeter and St. Anne’s

Winnipeg commuters should expect delays if travelling near the area of the Perimeter and St. Anne’s Road this morning.

A crash involving a cyclist occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. this morning in the westbound lane of the south Perimeter highway at St. Anne’s Road.

Roughly a half hour after the initial incident, traffic flow on the eastbound lanes of the Perimeter resumed normally. Westbound traffic is limited to just one lane from St. Anne’s Road to Lagimodiere Boulevard. Expect major delays.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca

Related Posts

Tags: , , , , ,
Carter Brooks
Authored by: Carter Brooks

Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *