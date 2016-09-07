Crash involving cyclist at Perimeter and St. Anne’s

Winnipeg commuters should expect delays if travelling near the area of the Perimeter and St. Anne’s Road this morning.

A crash involving a cyclist occurred shortly after 8:30 a.m. this morning in the westbound lane of the south Perimeter highway at St. Anne’s Road.

Roughly a half hour after the initial incident, traffic flow on the eastbound lanes of the Perimeter resumed normally. Westbound traffic is limited to just one lane from St. Anne’s Road to Lagimodiere Boulevard. Expect major delays.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca