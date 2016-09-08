streetside
CJOB sets new weekday lineup

CJOB sets new weekday lineup

Posted on Thu, September 8, 2016 at 7:35pm by in Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg with No Comments on CJOB sets new weekday lineup

Beginning Monday, September 12th, listeners to CJOB 680 AM will be able to experience the brand’s new weekday lineup for the first time.

Shadoe Davis will kick things off with The Shadoe Davis Show from 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.. Geoff Currier will resume his 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. shift. Dahlia Kurtz’s airtime will change to 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.. Finally, Richard Cloutier will work from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

With lots of talent featured behind the mic, CJOB 680 will continue its iconic legacy throughout Winnipeg.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca

Related Posts

Tags: , ,
Carter Brooks
Authored by: Carter Brooks

Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *