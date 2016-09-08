CJOB sets new weekday lineup

Beginning Monday, September 12th, listeners to CJOB 680 AM will be able to experience the brand’s new weekday lineup for the first time.

Shadoe Davis will kick things off with The Shadoe Davis Show from 6:00 a.m. – 10:00 a.m.. Geoff Currier will resume his 10:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. shift. Dahlia Kurtz’s airtime will change to 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.. Finally, Richard Cloutier will work from 4:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

With lots of talent featured behind the mic, CJOB 680 will continue its iconic legacy throughout Winnipeg.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca