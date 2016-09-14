City of Winnipeg announce new barricades today

The City of Winnipeg is informing drivers of new the new barricades taking effect in the coming days as construction projects get underway throughout the city. Commuters are urged to find a different route while the closures are in effect.

Arlington Street, from Dufferin to Flora, will be reduced to one lane each direction for a week.

The west curb lane of Gary Street southbound, from St. Mary to York, will be closed until October 5th for construction.

Marion Street eastbound will see a construction project occurring in the south curb lane from September 16th to the 22nd.

The northbound median lane on the Maryland Bridge will be closed for bridge rehabilitation work until September 30th. For safety reasons general vehicle traffic cannot be permitted to travel on the median lane while work on the underside of the structure is occurring.

Pandora Avenue East will have traffic blocked off in both directions from Wabasha Roanoke, as the roadway will be reconstructed from the 17th of September until the 20th.

The second and third southbound lanes on St. James Street will be closed from Ness to Portage, as water work will occur from September 16th to 23rd.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca