MyToba.ca-banner
City of Winnipeg announce new barricades today

City of Winnipeg announce new barricades today

Posted on Wed, September 14, 2016 at 8:39am by in Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg with No Comments on City of Winnipeg announce new barricades today

The City of Winnipeg is informing drivers of new the new barricades taking effect in the coming days as construction projects get underway throughout the city. Commuters are urged to find a different route while the closures are in effect.

Arlington Street, from Dufferin to Flora, will be reduced to one lane each direction for a week.

The west curb lane of Gary Street southbound, from St. Mary to York, will be closed until October 5th for construction.

Marion Street eastbound will see a construction project occurring in the south curb lane from September 16th to the 22nd.

The northbound median lane on the Maryland Bridge will be closed for bridge rehabilitation work until September 30th. For safety reasons general vehicle traffic cannot be permitted to travel on the median lane while work on the underside of the structure is occurring.

Pandora Avenue East will have traffic blocked off in both directions from Wabasha Roanoke, as the roadway will be reconstructed from the 17th of September until the 20th.

The second and third southbound lanes on St. James Street will be closed from Ness to Portage, as water work will occur from September 16th to 23rd.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca

Related Posts

Tags: , , , , , ,
Carter Brooks
Authored by: Carter Brooks

Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *