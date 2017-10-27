CEO Sleepout a Frigid Success

WINNIPEG, MB. – Hundreds took to the streets of Winnipeg Thursday evening to participate in the sixth annual CEO Sleepout. On by far the chilliest night of the fall thus far, CEOs and other prominent business leaders in Manitoba gathered at the RBC Convention Centre and spent the entirety of the night living outdoors.

This yearly spectacle was a fundraiser to raise awareness for the long-term social and economic costs to homelessness. Over the past five years, CEO Sleepout has raised over $800,000.00 employing over 137 people.

Winnipeg’s End Homelessness partnered up with CEO Sleepout this year in hopes of raising the remaining $200,000.00 required to hit $1 million raised.

CEOs and other well-known business figures spent the night camped out on York Avenue, between Edmonton and Carlton in hopes of raising the necessary funds for the eradication of homelessness city-wide. Taking donations was certainly part of the experience for these combatants. Spending a night sleeping on the street was the other.

An updated donations total is expected to be announced Friday.

Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Photo by Stefano Grande