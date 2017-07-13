Woman Pulled From Shores of Winnipeg’s Red River

Carter Brooks
Posted: July 13th at 1:38pm Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB. – A woman has been safely extracted from the banks of Winnipeg’s Red River.

Although appearing visibly cold and shaken, a soaking wet middle-aged Caucasian woman was responsive after receiving help up from west side of the Red River early Thursday afternoon. With the help of police officers and other first responders she was able to stand up and move on her own.

At approximately 1:00 P.M. Thursday afternoon, a fleet of nearly 10 Winnipeg Police vehicles rushed down to Waterfront Drive in response to a dangerous situation just south of Cibo Waterfront Cafe.

The large police presence was joined shortly thereafter by three vehicles from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service. With sirens blasting and commands being given over radio, the fire fighters and police officers were able to successfully locate the distressed woman and remove her from trouble onto the shore of the river near Stephen Juba Park.

By 1:15 P.M. the female – who had been wearing a brown maxi-style summer dress – was taken away by first responders.

As MyToba News continues to follow this story, more information will be available.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Tags: , , , ,
Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.
Related Posts
The Assiniboine Riverwalk to Open for May Long
Red River College one of Canada’s Greenest Employers
Manitoba Releases Flood Bulletin 13
Manitoba Releases Flood Bulletin 9

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.