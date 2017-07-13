Woman Pulled From Shores of Winnipeg’s Red River

WINNIPEG, MB. – A woman has been safely extracted from the banks of Winnipeg’s Red River.

Although appearing visibly cold and shaken, a soaking wet middle-aged Caucasian woman was responsive after receiving help up from west side of the Red River early Thursday afternoon. With the help of police officers and other first responders she was able to stand up and move on her own.

At approximately 1:00 P.M. Thursday afternoon, a fleet of nearly 10 Winnipeg Police vehicles rushed down to Waterfront Drive in response to a dangerous situation just south of Cibo Waterfront Cafe.

The large police presence was joined shortly thereafter by three vehicles from the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service. With sirens blasting and commands being given over radio, the fire fighters and police officers were able to successfully locate the distressed woman and remove her from trouble onto the shore of the river near Stephen Juba Park.

By 1:15 P.M. the female – who had been wearing a brown maxi-style summer dress – was taken away by first responders.

As MyToba News continues to follow this story, more information will be available.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News