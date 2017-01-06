BREAKING: Man Dead After Millennium Library Fall
WINNIPEG, MB – A man is dead following a fall from a fourth floor balcony at Winnipeg’s Millennium Library on Thursday.
As first reported by MyToba’s Andrew McCrea, the victim suffered significant injuries and was listed in critical condition after intentionally going over the balcony Thursday afternoon.
He was immediately taken to hospital by ambulance where he stayed until his passing on Friday.
The Millennium Library has been shut down since roughly 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, but is expected to re-open later on Friday.
– Carter Brooks, MyToba News
3 Comments
How was it possible to fall from a 4th floor balcony? No safeguards installed to prevent this?
It was suicide. Safeguards would have just forced him to find another place to jump from and there are soo many railings to jump off of downtown. And if not via jumping, who’s to say he wouldn’t have thrown himself in front of a bus or something.
If you want to jump over something, you will. It was stated that it was intentional.