BREAKING: Man Dead After Millennium Library Fall

Carter Brooks
Posted: January 6th at 10:23am Featured, NEWS, Winnipeg

WINNIPEG, MB – A man is dead following a fall from a fourth floor balcony at Winnipeg’s Millennium Library on Thursday.

As first reported by MyToba’s Andrew McCrea, the victim suffered significant injuries and was listed in critical condition after intentionally going over the balcony Thursday afternoon.

He was immediately taken to hospital by ambulance where he stayed until his passing on Friday.

The Millennium Library has been shut down since roughly 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, but is expected to re-open later on Friday.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News

Tags: , ,
Carter Brooks is a news writer/reporter and sports columnist situated in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Carter spent time with The Hockey News Magazine in Toronto, and currently writes sports for Game On Magazine and SEVEN Magazine. On top of reading and writing, coaching hockey is his favourite pastime.
Related Posts

3 Comments

  • Murray Ronald says:
    January 6, 2017 at 12:23 pm

    How was it possible to fall from a 4th floor balcony? No safeguards installed to prevent this?

    Reply
    • Jessica says:
      January 6, 2017 at 3:35 pm

      It was suicide. Safeguards would have just forced him to find another place to jump from and there are soo many railings to jump off of downtown. And if not via jumping, who’s to say he wouldn’t have thrown himself in front of a bus or something.

      Reply
    • Ray Mackelson says:
      January 6, 2017 at 5:44 pm

      If you want to jump over something, you will. It was stated that it was intentional.

      Reply

Leave a Reply

MyToba.ca values your opinion. All comments are held for moderation. You must verify your email by clicking a link we send you before your comment will be published.