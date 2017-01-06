BREAKING: Man Dead After Millennium Library Fall

WINNIPEG, MB – A man is dead following a fall from a fourth floor balcony at Winnipeg’s Millennium Library on Thursday.

As first reported by MyToba’s Andrew McCrea, the victim suffered significant injuries and was listed in critical condition after intentionally going over the balcony Thursday afternoon.

He was immediately taken to hospital by ambulance where he stayed until his passing on Friday.

The Millennium Library has been shut down since roughly 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, but is expected to re-open later on Friday.

– Carter Brooks, MyToba News