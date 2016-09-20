Armed robbery suspect nabbed by police

A suspect who has been linked to three crimes over the past week-and-a-half has been detained by Winnipeg Police.

On the evening of September 11th, a male suspect allegedly robbed a convenience store on Ellice Avenue and threatened the store employee with a knife.

On the afternoon of September 19th, the same male suspect attempted to shoplift a cellphone from a pawn shop. Once again, he threatened the store keeper with a knife and took off with the stolen item.

He was then spotted by the Winnipeg Police less than two hours later. When approached, he turned back to his regular habit and attacked the officers with his knife. The police officers resorted to their taser as a way to control the suspect. He was taken into custody shortly after.

The 38-year-old male has been charged with two counts of assault to a peace officer with a weapon, two counts of robbery, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, and obstructing a peace officer.

Neither officer was hurt in the attempted assault.

