3 million dollars to mow the lawn?

The City of Winnipeg will be spending an extra $2.8 million in 2017 so that they receive a ‘proper’ grass cutting.

As it currently stands, all areas of the City of Winnipeg property receive mowing once every ten – fourteen days. The proposal going forward would see that number cut significantly to one mow every 4-5 days.

The City of Winnipeg had earlier reported that due to a lack of workers, as well as the additions of some new neighbourhoods, many pieces of lawn had not even fit within the two week allotment, some stretching to upwards of three weeks between mowing jobs.

The average going rate charged by local teens to mow a front and back yard is currently 15-20 dollars. With that knowledge, is the city getting ripped off, or should the children take over? New neighbourhoods or not, the grass needs to be cut.

– CARTER BROOKS, MyToba.ca