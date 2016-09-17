Woman sexually assaulted, threatened with shotgun

Two men are in police custody after a violent sexual assault took place at a Winnipeg hotel early Friday morning.

A group was drinking alcohol in a hotel room when a dispute erupted. The men, ages 29 and 33, allegedly sexually assaulted an 18-year-old woman, then produced a shotgun and threatened her further.

Shortly after midnight on September 16, police arrived at a hotel in the 1700 block of Wellington Avenue. They arrested the 29-year-old man, Tristan Provinciano, as he was getting into a stolen vehicle.

The second suspect, Danny Morgado, attempted to flee from police in another stolen vehicle. As he was speeding away, he rammed a police cruiser, collided with a parked vehicle and then fled the area on foot. Police located him in the 1300 block of McDermot Avenue a short time later and took him into custody.

Both suspects have been charged with sexual assault, robbery, and weapon-related offences.

— MyToba News